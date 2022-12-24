Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells $28,160,000.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,350,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 52.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 660,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,441,000 after purchasing an additional 228,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

