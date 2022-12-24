Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,893,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,977 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,153,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,695,000 after acquiring an additional 147,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,024,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,017,000 after acquiring an additional 467,108 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,835,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,378,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $79.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.30.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

