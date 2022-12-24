Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $241.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.02. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $335.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.