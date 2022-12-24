Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 2.52% of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PWC opened at $105.15 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a twelve month low of $92.72 and a twelve month high of $126.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.87.

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

