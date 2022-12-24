Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $3.55 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $461,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 84.7% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $18,909,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

XMMO stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.22 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.