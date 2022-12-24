Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Block by 63.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 84,008 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Block by 42,272.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $313,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Block by 7.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Block by 796.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 395,447 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

SQ opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.47 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,699,339.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,699,339.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,053,969. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Block to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.