Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $52.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $66.55.

