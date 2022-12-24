Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
Trade Desk stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $98.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Trade Desk Company Profile
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.