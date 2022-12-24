Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $98.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.81.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

