Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 113 Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.26% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 9,598.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 103,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102,516 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ BBH opened at $162.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.14 and a 200-day moving average of $152.97. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $191.58.

VanEck Biotech ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Biotech ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.749 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Biotech ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

