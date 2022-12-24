Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 113 Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.26% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 9,598.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 103,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102,516 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.
VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ BBH opened at $162.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.14 and a 200-day moving average of $152.97. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $191.58.
The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.
