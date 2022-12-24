Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 3,250 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 821,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 262,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $159.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.39 and its 200 day moving average is $158.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $183.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.