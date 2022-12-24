Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 442 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,046,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,641 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 208.7% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $58.77 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.