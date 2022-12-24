Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $109.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $126.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $766,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $14,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.