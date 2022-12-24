International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5 %

IBM opened at $141.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 103.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.