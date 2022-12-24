International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $141.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.97. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

