International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Shares Down 1.6%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $10.15. 225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

Institutional Trading of International Media Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Media Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Rating) by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,626 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

