International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 30,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Shares of IP stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

