Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) is Innova Wealth Partners’ 10th Largest Position

Innova Wealth Partners cut its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197,684 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Innova Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 776,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 288,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after buying an additional 368,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 78,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 758,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 320,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 445,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 54,671 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.68. 7,087,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,887,985. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $1.928 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

