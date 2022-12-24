Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Position Lowered by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,786 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 2.8% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

