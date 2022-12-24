Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 79.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 156,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 38,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 121.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,115,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 612,301 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

