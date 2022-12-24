iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SHYG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,116. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $45.38.

