iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Cut by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.7% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

ESGU stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

