iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 301,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $335,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 663,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 516.3% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 29,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,536,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,601,502. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

