iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,453,000 after buying an additional 183,639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after buying an additional 180,471 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after buying an additional 372,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,990,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,709,000 after acquiring an additional 113,826 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,306,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,814. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.