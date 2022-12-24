iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,972,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,614,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $174.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $227.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

