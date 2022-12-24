iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,845 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after acquiring an additional 293,273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after acquiring an additional 492,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,940 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after buying an additional 143,952 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of IVE opened at $144.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.80. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.38.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.