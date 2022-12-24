iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after acquiring an additional 436,314 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.27. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

