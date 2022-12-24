iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $15,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,116,000 after purchasing an additional 917,207 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,110,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 145.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 77.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,050,000 after purchasing an additional 233,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 194,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.81. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

