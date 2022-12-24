iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Shares Up 1.6%

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.29. 53,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 416,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISPC. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of iSpecimen to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of iSpecimen from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

iSpecimen Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iSpecimen ( NASDAQ:ISPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 101.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iSpecimen by 166.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 102,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iSpecimen by 903.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iSpecimen by 78.3% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 62,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

