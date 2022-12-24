ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.20.

Several research analysts have commented on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $79.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44. ITT has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $105.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.18.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.17 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Institutional Trading of ITT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,055,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,635,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,969,000 after acquiring an additional 438,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 101.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 495,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,403,000 after acquiring an additional 249,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 36.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,409,000 after acquiring an additional 212,615 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.