Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $100.00.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $67.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $96.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.61.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $314,296 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,268,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after buying an additional 547,862 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 307,248 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

