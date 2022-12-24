Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €19.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.89) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($18.62) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($20.21) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €13.37 ($14.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion and a PE ratio of 2.80. ENI has a 12-month low of €10.45 ($11.11) and a 12-month high of €14.80 ($15.75). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

