Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €50.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($61.70) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €45.64 ($48.55) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.20. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €40.32 ($42.89) and a 12 month high of €67.44 ($71.74).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

