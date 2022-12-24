Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Avient in a report issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn $2.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.82 million. Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Avient’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Avient Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

AVNT stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.52. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 40.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 2.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Avient by 0.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 335,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 22.1% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter valued at $2,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Recommended Stories

