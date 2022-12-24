JMP Securities Lowers Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target to $3.00

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vacasa from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.43.

Shares of VCSA stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $412.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vacasa will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSA. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 100.0% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 10,893,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,442,000 after buying an additional 5,446,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 506.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after buying an additional 7,267,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 100.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after buying an additional 3,277,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after buying an additional 828,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vacasa by 24.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,794,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 540,823 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

