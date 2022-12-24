JMP Securities Raises Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $57.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLPI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.57%.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 619,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $282,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.