Joystick (JOY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $90,927.40

Joystick (JOY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $110.93 million and $90,927.40 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014535 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00041369 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00227958 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54009413 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $73,151.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.