JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $130.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.50.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.49. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $165.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after buying an additional 1,363,669 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 86.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $237,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,232,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

