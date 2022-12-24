JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JELD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.88.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Activity

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $553,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,570,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,064,498.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 281,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,864 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 86.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

