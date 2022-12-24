JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JELD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.88.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.26.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $553,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,570,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,064,498.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 281,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,864 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 86.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

