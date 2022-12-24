Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JFHHF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised Jupiter Fund Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JFHHF opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

