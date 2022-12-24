Kadena One Day Volume Tops $1.85 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $194.70 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kadena has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00005432 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kadena Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,809,711 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

