Kaspa Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $79.69 million and $1.33 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,388,915,217 coins and its circulating supply is 15,388,915,218 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,378,352,095 with 15,378,361,493.260448 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00519813 USD and is down -6.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,519,147.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

