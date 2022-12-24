Kava Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.23 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. Kava has a market cap of $251.66 million and $7.23 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00004169 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 358,089,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,119,643 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

