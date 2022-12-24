KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Raised to $68.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

KBR Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KBR has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KBR’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

