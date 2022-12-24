Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) to Underperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $10.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPVG. UBS Group assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.80.

NYSE TPVG opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $392.69 million, a P/E ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 822.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $545,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

