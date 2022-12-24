KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KLA Stock Up 0.9 %

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $377.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.