Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,733 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,035,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,999,368. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Further Reading

