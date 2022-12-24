Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 936 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Progressive by 530.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Progressive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,877,000 after purchasing an additional 510,993 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,756,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,444,000 after acquiring an additional 372,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,742. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $100.81 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,470 shares of company stock worth $11,932,592 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

