Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 694 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,000. Tetra Tech comprises 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.10. The company had a trading volume of 95,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,711. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $176.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $632,352.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,787.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,178 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

