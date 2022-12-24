Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 307.5% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MDYV traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.58. 278,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,265. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $73.01.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

