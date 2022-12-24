Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 370 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in Watsco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

Watsco Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.17. 220,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,843. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $316.05.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

